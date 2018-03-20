Congress: BJP denied Sita’s existence while doing politics in Ram’s name

“The BJP has come to power by seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram but after coming to power, it negated the existence of Maa Sita in Parliament.” Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said “The BJP has come to power by seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram but after coming to power, it negated the existence of Maa Sita in Parliament.” Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said

A day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Congress of denying the existence of Ram, the party on Monday said the BJP denied the existence of Sita while doing politics in the name of Ram. Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said, “The BJP has come to power by seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram but after coming to power, it negated the existence of Maa Sita in Parliament.”

In reply to a question in Parliament last April on whether the government had any historical evidence of the existence of Sita’s birthplace near Sitamarhi in Bihar, Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma replied that “the birthplace of Sita is a matter of faith, which is not dependent on evidence.” In his reply, Sharma added that the Archaeological Survey of India has not done any excavation in Sitamarhi and it does not have any historical proof of the existence of Sita’s birthplace there. The war of words over Ram and Sita started since Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at the party’s plenary session on Sunday, compared the BJP to the Kauravas and the Congress to the Pandavas of the Mahabharata.

The ruling party was quick to field Sitharaman, who attacked the Congress saying the party denied Ram’s existence and that Rahul’s speech sounded like “the rhetoric of a loser”. “Look at who is deciding on the Congress to be Pandavas. A party which, in this free independent India, imposed Emergency, and has been solely responsible for anti-Sikh riots after Indira Gandhi’s death. A party which was thrown out of power because they were clearly involved in about 12 lakh crores of corruption which are at various stages (of trial) in different courts. If this country is saddled with the problem in Kashmir, it is thanks entirely to Congress,” she had said.

