Delhi confidential: Scotching Rumours

Congress leaders realise that they can hardly meet anyone in the BJP these days without triggering rumours of a possible crossover. So when K V Thomas called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to discuss some issues related to his Lok Sabha constituency, Ernakulam, he took care to inform the top leadership of his party.

Thomas is learnt to have told Ahmed Patel, the political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and also party senior leader A K Antony about the meeting. Thomas is known to share a relatively good equation with Modi, even though he had, as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, spoken of summoning the Prime Minister for discussions on demonetisation. After his term as PAC chairman got over, Thomas was tipped to get an important role in the party — such as general secretary in charge of one of the southern states, or state party chief’s post in Kerala — but these have not materialised yet.

Callertune Message

It is not uncommon to find people being mindful of what they speak on phone. But BJP national spokesperson and former MP Bizoy Sonkar Shastri has taken caution to the next level. Callers on his mobile number are greeted with a message as the callertune: “The number you are calling is under VIP surveillance. The calls are being monitored. So use the right words and talk properly.” The message is played in Hindi and English.

All For Hike

The HRD Ministry these days is flooded with requests from educational institutions to allow an increase in fees they charge. After IITs, now NITs, Kendriya Vidyalayas and IISERs have approached the ministry asking for a fee hike. The request of NITs and IISERs is to be decided in a meeting of NIT Council in Shimla. On Kendriya Vidyalayas, the government is said to be considering whether Central and state government employees should be asked to at least pay fees equivalent to the education allowance they receive for their children.

Sticking Close

During his three days in Sikkim as part of a meeting with chief ministers of five border states along the Himalayas, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had one CM by his side throughout: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Rawat was present not only in all meetings but even accompanied Singh to Nathula, on the India-China border. The other CMs attended only the first day’s meeting.

