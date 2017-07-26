Hooda challenges Khattar for open debate on developmental work

Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Source: File) Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Source: File)

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government was taking Haryana backward and challenged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for an open debate on developmental works. The state witnessed “unprecedented” development during the Congress rule and the Khattar government was only building castles in the air, he claimed. “They believe in telling lies and adopting the divide and rule policy. Let them tell what steps they have taken for the welfare of the public. I challenge the chief minister for an open debate,” Hooda said.

“The per capita income in Haryana increased from Rs 37,000 in 2005 to Rs 1.48 lakh in 2014 under the Congress government. It went down to around Rs 1.35 lakh last year under the BJP government,” he told reporters here. Hitting back at Khattar over his “potholes” remark, the two-time former CM said, “It is they (BJP) who are taking the state backward.”

“Haryana’s debt has crossed Rs 1.4 lakh crore. There are no jobs, no development is taking place, but the government is in a mood of celebration,” he alleged. The BJP government in Haryana completed its 1,000 days in office on July 21. Khattar had on the occasion listed several developmental initiatives of his government.

He had said the previous government had left many “potholes” for the present dispensation to fill. Hooda said, “This government is only building castles in the air … giving hollow slogans. They talk about zero tolerance towards corruption. I say people of Haryana have zero tolerance towards this government and will throw them out in the next elections.”

“They are talking about giving round-the-clock power supply to villages, while they have not able to do so in cities,” he said. The former CM said the Congress “is ready for the polls”. When a reporter pointed out the Lok Sabha was yesterday informed that 22 civilians lost their lives in incidents of firing by the Haryana Police in 2016, Hooda said it is “shameful for the state”.

