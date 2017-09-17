Congress believes in ‘balanced, uniform’ development of Himachal Pradesh, says Virbhadra Singh

Virbhadra Singh (Express photo/Files) Virbhadra Singh (Express photo/Files)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today said the Congress believed in “balanced and uniform” development of the entire state. Addressing a public meeting at Chirgaon in Shimla district, he said the Mewa-Bamsan-Hamirpur water supply scheme catering to 214 villages in the home district of former chief minister P K Dhumal is an achievement of the Congress government and not of the BJP.

Singh also announced that the community health centre at Sandasu would be upgraded and a Kisaan Bhawan would be built. “Now, when elections are nearing, many seasonal leaders will come to lure and divide people on basis of region and religion. I exhort all people not to fall prey to the false promises and propaganda of the opposition,” he said.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held later this year. About drug menace, the chief minister said it is a problem not only in India but in other countries too. In Himachal Pradesh, strict vigil is being maintained to nab drug peddlers, Singh said.

