Congress begins talks for pre-poll pact with NCP

NCP president Sharad Pawar (File Photo) NCP president Sharad Pawar (File Photo)

Maharashtra Congress has embarked on a process to forge a pre-poll alliance with the NCP and is holding consultations with its district units to gauge and tackle the “distrust factor” against each other. The process is part of the exercise to evolve a consensus and ascertain the ground reality on how the party perceives its alliance partner NCP. Highly placed sources in the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said, “Frankly speaking, both the central and state leaders reckon that Congress-NCP alliance is the only way to regain lost political ground in Maharashtra. But Congress is still assessing the mood within the organisation and also wants absolute commitment from NCP. The real challenge is to get rid of the ‘distrust’ which has vertically divided the workers.”

A meeting between NCP president Sharad Pawar and AICC president Rahul Gandhi is perceived as a significant move to get all secular parties under one banner. Whether it is MPCC president Ashok Chavan or NCP state president Sunil Tatkare, they believe the need of the hour is to consolidate like-minded secular parties for the next elections to fight the ruling BJP.

A senior MPCC functionary, requesting anonymity, said, “AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra Mohan Prakash and MPCC president Ashok Chavan have begun the process of eliciting response from the district party units on a pre-poll alliance. The party believes it should hold adequate consultations with its district units to assess their views and the ground situation.” Another MPCC general secretary who was part of the process said, “We are in a dilemma. A section within the grassroots believes the party should get into aggressive rebuilding of the organisation independently as Congress can be a credible alternative to BJP.”

“There is another line of thought that the Congress should work to sort out differences with the NCP keeping the electoral challenges ahead. But there is a word of caution against the NCP,” he added.

Apprehensions about NCP stem from past experience where it engaged in one-upmanship against Congress. Another factor being discussed relates to the closeness of NCP to the top leadership in BJP at the Centre, said the general secretary.

Several leaders spoken to in both the Congress and NCP cite the example in Uttar Pradesh where Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party joined hands setting aside political differences. The SP-BSP alliance led to BJP’s defeat in two Lok Sabha by-poll constituencies Phulpur and Gorakhpur in UP.

In 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections for 288 seats, the BJP won 122, Shiv Sena 63, Congress 42 and NCP 41 seats. The remaining 20 seats were bagged by smaller parties and independents. The vote share during the Assembly elections shows BJP (27.8 per cent); Shiv Sena (19.35 per cent), Congress (17.95 per cent), NCP (17.24 per cent). The smaller parties and independents polled 17.86 per cent.

The Congress and NCP together make up for 34.99 per cent. Vote share of BJP and Shiv Sena together works to 47.15 per cent. It shows a vote share difference of 12.16 per cent between BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP.

