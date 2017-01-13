Congress attacks Sakshi Maharaj, calls him product of hate politics

Salman Khursid (File Photo) Salman Khursid (File Photo)

The Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sakshi Maharaj terming him a breed of politicians nurtured on divisive politics. “I have fought Sakshi Maharaj on two occasions. I know what his politics is. I know what his personality is all about. This is a breed and brand of politicians who have been nurtured on divisive politics, on politics of the other, on politics of hate, politics of ridicule and they have prospered. They have come so far that they are now part of a government,” Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid told ANI.

Watch: After Election Commission Notice, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj Still Defiant

Commending the Election Commission for its immediate action, Khurshid hoped more and more involvement of people to turn people against the kind of politics played by making such comments.

“I don’t always agree with the Election Commission but on this occasion what they are doing is to be commended. I think this is just the beginning of the battle. We have a long way to go and a lot of good people have to pitch in and ensure that we turn the mood of the country against this kind of politics,” said Khurshid.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also did not miss the chance to hit out at BJP, saying that the party is in a habit of playing politics based on religious polarisation.

“Sakshi Maharaj is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BBJP) member and many other ministers of the party have passed similar comments. BJP is in a habit of doing politics based on religious polarisation,” BSP member Sudhindra Bhadoria told ANI.

The EC on Thursday censured Sakshi Maharaj for violating the Model Code of Conduct and the Supreme Court’s decision not to seek votes in the name of religion.

The EC in its letter issued to Maharaj said he being a reputed political leader/MP is expected to be more circumspect in his public utterances during the upcoming assembly elections.

The Election Commission also issued a stern warning to the BJP MP, saying strict action would be taken in case of any violation of the Model Code of Conduct in future.

Addressing a gathering in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, last week, Maharaj had urged all political parties to come together to frame “population control” laws.

“This population rise is not because of Hindus. The population has risen because of those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children. It is not acceptable,” he said.