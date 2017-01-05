Congress attacks BJP over Maharashtra irrigation contracts

The Congress Wednesday targeted the BJP government in Maharashtra over contracts for irrigation projects. As the government cancelled 94 irrigation contracts in August this year after these came under the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s lens in the multi-crore irrigation scam, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said Wednesday “no notice or intimation had been issued to the contractors regarding the cancellation”.

The Congress has also written to the state government demanding a probe into allegations that a tainted contractor had paid money in donations to the BJP. Sawant, however, confirmed that the party had not collected any evidence regarding the allegation. “An unnamed source was quoted in the editorial of a leading newspaper on December 22 who had claimed that the contractor had paid the money to the BJP in cheque. It is for the BJP and the state government to investigate this claim and declare their position in respect of the allegation,” he said.

The party also said the same contractors against whom the BJP had raised questions while in the Opposition were being employed for irrigation work by the government. The Congress’s attack is being seen in the political circles as a masked attempt to bring out the “understanding” between the BJP and former ally Nationalist Congress Party, which was in charge of the irrigation sector during the Congress-NCP reign.

The Congress also attacked the Centre over the Reserve Bank of India’s latest notification accepting old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations post December 31 from only those citizens who were abroad between November 9 and December 30.

The RBI had earlier brought out a notification that said people who failed to deposit the money in their banks within December 30 would be allowed to do so with the RBI till March.

“They have misled the people and misused powers. Action should be taken against the Centre,” said Sawant.