Congress attacks BJP over ‘deteriorating’ Kashmir situation

Attacking the BJP-led NDA government over the “deteriorating” situation in Kashmir, the Congress today demanded it tell the nation about the measures it has taken to ensure peace in the valley. The opposition party’s latest attack on the BJP comes in the wake of killing of six policemen and two civilians in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district yesterday.

Reiterating that the BJP has “failed miserably” the people of Jammu and Kashmir by its actions, the Congress insisted the Centre bring those stone-pelting youngsters misguided by militancy back into the mainstream.

Speaking to reporters here, AICC spokesperson R P N Singh accused the prime minister of having no time to sympathise with the policemen who sacrificed their lives for the nation in the terrorist attack at a time when he tweets about Myanmar plane crash and London attacks among others.

“Congress Party demands that BJP should tell the nation about five concrete steps that they have taken towards bringing peace and prosperity to improve the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” Singh said in a statement.

Singh also attacked the government for not holding any meeting to discuss the issue of security in Kashmir, alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “part time” Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh have no time to hold parleys to bring the situation under control.

“The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir – the head of the coalition government which is responsible for maintaining peace in the state has held no such initiative. Why didn’t these important meetings take place?” he asked.

