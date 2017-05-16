Congress attacks BJP on 3 years of Modi govt, calls it ‘lipapoti sarkar’

Congress’ chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia addressing a press conference at the AICC HQ in New Delhi on Tuesday on three years of Narendra Modi government. (Source: ANI) Congress’ chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia addressing a press conference at the AICC HQ in New Delhi on Tuesday on three years of Narendra Modi government. (Source: ANI)

As the NDA government completes three years in office at the Centre, the Congress launched an attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said: “In the last three years, in the process of selling dreams of achhe din, this government has made people helpless. There is an environment of intolerance rampant in the country. If anybody talks about it, they are termed as anti-nationals. The government decides what the people should eat, learn and wear. This government tries to push its policies based on a regimented ideological approach.”

The party screened a video titled “teen saal barbaad, lipapoti sarkar” at the Congress headquarters. At the press conference, Congress leaders pulled out key poll planks and promises by the Centre and pointed out how many of the schemes had ‘not been realised including some bumper packages announced to states like Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar’. The main points of criticism included the security situation in Kashmir, terrorist attack, intolerance and farmers’ woes.

Scindia raised the issue of anti-romeo squads that were formed under the new Yogi-Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. “The formation of anti-romeo squads; how to question or trouble an individual is the policy of the government.”

He said, “The government and its representatives have spread an anti-Dalit ideology across the country and it is trying to create a Dalit-free and tribal-free country.”

“The RBI is dancing to the tunes of the government… Planning Commission, which formed the economic policies of the country for the last 60 years, is now an architect of bumper lotteries and draw”. He was referring to the lottery and draws announced by NITI Aayog, erstwhile Planning Commission, during demonetisation to promote digital economy,” he said.

Scindia said that the prevailing security situation in Kashmir was the result of a “marriage of convenience between PDP and BJP”. “Whenever there is a terrorist attack or a border security situation, it is said that we will respond strongly. However, nothing is done”.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot added that “the farmers of the country are suffering more anguish than anyone.” The BJP is diverting attention from important issues to sentimental issues, he said.

