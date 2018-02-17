Congress attack on govt over PNB scam will boomerang, says Prakash Javadekar

“The 2G, Commonwealth Games and coal scams happened because of laxity on the part of the UPA and government decisions were cancelled by the Supreme Court. In this (PNB) case, it is a bank fraud which was unearthed because of the pro-activeness of the NDA government,” Prakash Javadekar claimed. “The 2G, Commonwealth Games and coal scams happened because of laxity on the part of the UPA and government decisions were cancelled by the Supreme Court. In this (PNB) case, it is a bank fraud which was unearthed because of the pro-activeness of the NDA government,” Prakash Javadekar claimed.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar Friday said the Congress’s attack on the government over the Punjab National Bank scam would boomerang and alleged that the party had destroyed banking systems when it was in power. The BJP leader claimed the Congress was frustrated as it had got no chance to level allegations of corruption during the NDA government’s current tenure.

The Congress has alleged that the scam took place in 2017 under the Modi government when letters of understanding were signed by Punjab National Bank in favour of the companies of Nirav Modi and his partner and uncle Mehul Choksi. “It doesn’t suit the party to cry foul over the fraud because it started in 2011 under the UPA’s nose. The fraud is a testimony that the UPA destroyed banking systems,” Javadekar told reporters here.

The Human Resource Development Minister said that the Congress attack over the bank scam would boomerang. Javadekar claimed that the multi-crore scam came to light because of the NDA government’s efforts to bring transparency in the banking sector.

The government was recapitalising banks with openness and vigilance, he said. “The 2G, Commonwealth Games and coal scams happened because of laxity on the part of the UPA and government decisions were cancelled by the Supreme Court. In this (PNB) case, it is a bank fraud which was unearthed because of the pro-activeness of the NDA government,” Javadekar claimed.

The minister further said that the restructuring of an additional loan by the Allahabad Bank to businessman Choksi was opposed by Dinesh Dubey, one of the directors of the bank. “However, the then government chose to fire him and got him to resign. The UPA protected scamsters instead of whistleblowers,” he alleged.

