Congress asks tribal leaders to take up own, Dalit issues

Rahul Gandhi Wednesday met nearly 100 tribal leaders with allegiance to the party and discussed issues concerning tribals such as mining and implementation of the forest rights Act. Sources said a national conference of tribals could be convened soon.

Rahul asked the leaders to take up issues of Dalits aggressively, and asked them to visit tribal hamlets, understand issues that affect them, such as access to healthcare, education and land.

