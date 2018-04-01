Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi have boosted Swachh Bharat campaign by cleaning PNB: Cong’s April Fool jibe at govt

“Demonetisation has killed corruption, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have boosted Government’s Swachh Bharat campaign by cleaning the Punjab National Bank,” says the 70-second video, which runs with a voiceover in Hindi. “Demonetisation has killed corruption, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have boosted Government’s Swachh Bharat campaign by cleaning the Punjab National Bank,” says the 70-second video, which runs with a voiceover in Hindi.

The Congress on Sunday used the April Fool’s Day to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over their alleged failures in creating jobs and rein in corruption as the party marked the occasion as ‘Jumla Day’. The principal opposition party also targeted the government over soaring fuel prices, saying “while diesel prices were at an all-time high, petrol rates were at a four-year high”.

In a video produced in “breaking news” format and released on its official twitter handle, the Congress used puns as it sought to poke fun at the PM. “Demonetisation has killed corruption, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have boosted Government’s Swachh Bharat campaign by cleaning the Punjab National Bank,” says the 70-second video, which runs with a voiceover in Hindi.

An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. http://t.co/Se1tLgez25 Avail.bal INR 0.00

Diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi have been accused of defrauding the Punjab national bank of crores of rupees.

“The Modi government has created 200 crore jobs and now aliens from Mars are also working in India while robots are collecting garbages in smart cities,” the video adds.

Taking a jibe on the PM’s pet “Namami Gange project”, the video says, “The Ganges has been rid of all its pollution so much so that you can now clearly see PM Modi’s picture in its clean waters”.

The party put out a series of tweets attacking the government and the prime minister over several issues.

“With Diesel prices at an ALL-time and Petrol prices at a 4-year high, we thought this was a rather cruel April Fool’s day joke, PM Modi. Unfortunately, it is not,” reads one of the tweets.

“PM-MyGovt: An amount of INR 15,00,000.00 has been CREDITED to your A/C on 01/04/2018 towards Acche Din. Ref No. http://t.co/Se1tLgez25 Avail.bal INR 0.00. Here are some other BREAKING NEWS stories trending this hour: #HappyJumlaDivas,” reads the tweet with which the party has attached the “breaking news” video.

