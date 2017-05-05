Congress appoints new chiefs for Punjab, Uttarakhand and 10 AICC secretaries

Sources said many more changes in the Congress would be announced in the coming days. (File Photo) Sources said many more changes in the Congress would be announced in the coming days. (File Photo)

The Congress on Thursday appointed Sunil Jakhar and Pritam Singh as its new presidents in Punjab and Uttarakhand, respectively. It also announced a new AICC team for Rajasthan, elevating Avinash Pande as general secretary to replace Gurudas Kamat.

Sources said many more changes in the party would be announced in the coming days.

New state presidents could be appointed in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Kerala, sources said. There is demand for leadership change in Karnataka, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh as well.

While former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is at loggerheads with Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has been demanding the replacement of PCC president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The prominence given to young leaders, while not ignoring the old guard, also signals a new approach. While former CLP leader Sunil Jakhar was appointed PCC president of Punjab in place of Captain Amarinder Singh, who took over as Chief Minister, former state minister Pritam Singh replaced Kishore Upadhyay in Uttarakhand where the party recorded a poor performance in the March Assembly elections.

Jakhar, who lost the Assembly elections even while the party swept Punjab, is considered close to Amarinder. A prominent Hindu face of the party, his appointment is an attempt to balance the community equations in the state.

Meanwhile, the replacement of Upadhyay seems to be an attempt to set the Uttarakhand Congress in order. The state party unit is riven by factionalism, with Upadhyay and former CM Harish Rawat pulling in different directions. Singh, a Thakur, does not belong to any camp and has a clean image. But he does not have organisational experience.

The new team for Rajasthan, where Assembly elections are due next year, is packed with youths. Pande will be assisted by Vivek Bansal, Quazi Nizamuddin, Devender Yadav and Tarun Kumar.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the appointments were a mix of youth and experience as 10 of the new AICC secretaries appointed are below 50 years of age.

