Congress alleges Ananth Kumar, B S Yeddyurappa misused power; releases video 

Congress on Tuesday accused Union minister Ananth Kumar and former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa of misusing power by collecting “ill-gotten money” and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack them from the party and lodge an FIR against them. To substantiate its claims, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala released a video clip of purported conversation between the two leaders on February 12 wherein they admitted having given money when in power.

Playing out the video in which the duo talks about a diary of a Congress leader who allegedly paid Rs 1,000 crore to higher-ups, Surjewala accused the BJP leaders of hatching a conspiracy ahead of assembly polls in state slated this year. “A video of shameful and sinful conversation between Ananth Kumar and B S Yeddyurappa is now available. A sordid tale was unmasked as to how political power and public office is misused for collecting money through devious means.

“Are they telling the truth? If it is true, whether PM Modi and Amit Shah will ask them to resign and register an FIR?” he asked. The Congress leader said Modi has often claimed that neither will he take bribe nor allow anyone to do so and the conversation of the two leaders exposes his tall claims.

“What is the conspiracy of ‘lighting a small spark to spread a wild fire’ being spoken about in the conversation between Ananth Kumar and Yeddyurappa? Whether BJP leadership is hatching another ‘Machiavellian conspiracy’ to usurp power by any means and continue the conspiracy (in their words) uptil elections?,” he asked. He also asked whether the BJP is staring at imminent defeat in the five poll-bound states and its “leadership is using agencies like CBI/ED/Income Tax as mere pawns in their game of deception so that completely unfounded and fake allegations can be leveled against political opponents?”

Surjewala said the 125 crore Indians want to know where that money came from and how it was used. “Modi ji talks about fighting black money. Is it not a case fit for invoking the Prevention of Corruption Act?,” he asked.