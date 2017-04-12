Congress leader Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after heart attack: Reports

Congress leader and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta passed away after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, as reported by news agency ANI. Akhilesh Das has been Minister of State for Steel in UPA-I, served as a mayor of Lucknow and held many posts in the Congress for nearly two decades. Akhilesh was the son of former UP chief minister Banarasi Das.
He also had stakes in real estate, media and several educational institutions aside from an active interest in politics and sports. In an interview to the Indian Express nearly two years back, Gupta had said, “Politics is not my profession. It is my hobby.”
Das, who is a former badminton player, was also the chairman of Badminton Association of India. The educational institutions he had a stake in include engineering, management, medical and even a university named after his father in Lucknow and other cities. In fact, he also had stakes in a Hindi and an Urdu newspapers published from Lucknow.
- Apr 12, 2017 at 11:29 amAkhilesh Das Gupta, along with other higher officials of the Badminton ociation of India were accused of fraud and nepotism, by favoring their own children for a goodwill trip to an, and were investigated by the CBI. The anese Government had sponsored a Badminton tournament in Tokyo as a means of promoting anese culture and values amongst Asian youth. The criteria for selection was that players be between 17 to 23 years and that they should have pla at the regional or state level in that country. According to the CBI, Akhilesh Das Gupta, along with other top officials connived and had their own kin and wards posing as badminton players to be short-listed for the trip. No adverti t was published or any trial conducted for genuine badminton players. The CBI had completed the investigation and sent its report to the Sports Ministry, Government of India, but no action had been taken thus far. this is one of the faces of Akhilesh Das GuptaReply