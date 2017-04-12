Congress leader Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after heart attack: Reports

Former Congress leader Akhilesh Das Gupta. Former Congress leader Akhilesh Das Gupta.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta passed away after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, as reported by news agency ANI. Akhilesh Das has been Minister of State for Steel in UPA-I, served as a mayor of Lucknow and held many posts in the Congress for nearly two decades. Akhilesh was the son of former UP chief minister Banarasi Das.

He also had stakes in real estate, media and several educational institutions aside from an active interest in politics and sports. In an interview to the Indian Express nearly two years back, Gupta had said, “Politics is not my profession. It is my hobby.”

Das, who is a former badminton player, was also the chairman of Badminton Association of India. The educational institutions he had a stake in include engineering, management, medical and even a university named after his father in Lucknow and other cities. In fact, he also had stakes in a Hindi and an Urdu newspapers published from Lucknow.

