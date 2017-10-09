Congress adopting “spit and run policy”, says Ananth Kumar

Union minister Ananth Kumar. (Source: File) Union minister Ananth Kumar. (Source: File)

Union minister Ananth Kumar on Monday slammed the Congress for “jumping the gun” on claims in a media report that a firm owned by BJP chief Amit Shah’s son saw a huge rise in turnover after the party came to power in 2014 and accused it of adopting a “spit and run” policy. Kumar said the Congress and its “leadership which is on bail in the National Herald case of Rs 5,000 crore scam,” has the “audacity” to throw mud on political opponents, and “people are seeing through it.”

“The article was published (in ‘The Wire’ portal) with an intention to tarnish the image of Jay Shah…the entire conspiracy stands exposed before the country,” Kumar told reporters at Bengaluru.

Pointing out that Jay Shah has filed a criminal defamation suit against the writer and publisher of the “malicious and concocted” article, Kumar said, “the very fact he is filing defamation suit amply clarifies that we are ready to provide any amount of information, face cross examination or questions in this matter.”

Jay Shah has conducted his business in a “legal, transparent and honest” way, the BJP leader said.

Hitting out at the Congress for “jumping the gun” on the issue, Kumar said the party and its “dirty tricks department” is working overtime, throwing mud on political opponents, especially BJP.

He said the Congress leadership and the party has become totally “frustrated and desperate” as they are losing election after election.

“The only policy they are following is spit and run. Making an allegation or accusation without any substantiation or basis and later running away,” he added.

