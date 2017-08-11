Congress accuses PM Modi of hypocrisy in fight against corruption

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi claimed that there had been a systematic dilution of the principal anti-corruption laws in the past three years. (File photo) Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi claimed that there had been a systematic dilution of the principal anti-corruption laws in the past three years. (File photo)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for special initiatives to end corruption by 2022, the Congress Thursday accused him of hypocrisy and questioned the government’s resolve to fight corruption. It said the government has diluted the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, failed to appoint a Lokpal in the past three years on suspicious grounds and weakened the Prevention of Corruption Act while talking big on rooting out corruption.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi claimed that there had been a systematic dilution of the principal anti-corruption laws in the past three years. He said that amendments proposed by the government to the Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill will make whistle-blowing “nugatory”.

He said the Amendment Bill prohibits reporting of disclosures related to corruption under 10 categories, including information that is likely to prejudicially affect sovereignty and integrity of India, security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state, relations with foreign state or lead to incitement of an offence. “The 10 items are so broad, so subjective that the so-called exceptions will swallow the rule…” he said.

He said the government has not made a simple amendment to operationalise Lokpal Act. The Act, he said, states that the Lokpal may be appointed by a selection committee that shall comprise, among others, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

