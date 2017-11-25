Congress accuses Nitin Gadkari aide of conflict of interest, BJP calls charge baseless

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File)

Citing alleged dealings of a company floated by the private secretary of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Congress on Friday accused the government of conflict of interest, saying it was “just another word for corruption”.

The ruling BJP termed the allegations “baseless” and said they were aimed at sullying the government’s image.

The case pertains to a company owned by Vaibhav Dange, who was appointed private secretary to Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, for five years on contract basis. Dange floated Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE) on October 9, 2014, after his appointment on August 8 the same year, said the Congress.

According to a statement released by the Congress at a press conference addressed by Jairam Ramesh, “Conflict of Interest’ and ‘Diversion of Public Funds to Private Entity’ has become an everyday affair under Modi government. Entire Nation was shocked to note that four Union Ministers and BJP National General Secretary were Directors of India Foundation of Shaurya Doval, a private organization holding events relating to their ministries and receiving contribution. Another disclosure has now unravelled that two seniormost Union Cabinet Ministers, Shri Nitin Gadkari and Shri Suresh Prabhu are part of National Executive Committee of Indian Federation of Green Energy owned by Shri Gadkari’s PS & RSS Ideologue, Shri Vaibhav Dange.”

Responding to the charges, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, “The Congress is rattled by the ever rising popularity of the PM and his transparent, honest governance in the past three and a half years. Disappointed by this reality, the Congress has been repeatedly trying to malign the government’s image by making baseless allegations. The Congress’s allegations against Mr Vaibhav Dange is one such futile attempt. Vaibhav himself has refuted these allegations in a detailed written statement rejecting imagined conflict of interest formulation of the Congress.

“The Congress’s repeated attempts in making allegations in the hope that something would stick is a sign of its desperation. The only effect of such flimsy allegations is the erosion of Congress’s credibility. The government of PM Narendra Modi is spotlessly clean and the All India Corrupt Congress (AICC) can never challenge the Modi-led government on its integrity. The Congress would be fooling itself and nobody else by tending to lend legitimacy to its petty and pointless allegations,” he said.

