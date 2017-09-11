Congress accuses Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP govt of inaction against Ryan school management

Randeep Surjewala Randeep Surjewala

The Congress on Saturday accused the Haryana government of not acting against the management of Ryan International School in the case of murder of a seven-year-old boy and demanded a criminal case against it as well as a CBI probe into the incident. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala came down heavily on the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government and alleged laxity on its part in not implementing the safety guidelines which were enumerated in 2014.

“We demand that the government register a criminal case against the management of Ryan International School and take decisive action against them.

“We also hope that the Haryana government (would) immediately hand over the investigation in the matter to the CBI…as per the demand of the victim’s father. The central government should accord its approval soon,” he told reporters.

He said the chief minister had already said that if the parents of the victim wanted a CBI probe the state had no problem in ordering the same.

Surjewala also said the district authorities had drawn up a set of guidelines for safety of children in schools in 2014 jointly with the police, parents, child safety experts, child psychologists, judiciary, civil organisations and members of the media.

“They can become model guidelines to be implemented everywhere. But the important issue is BJP needs to first rise above political partisanship of saving its party members who are guilty and then proceed to implement these guidelines in letter and spirit,” he claimed.

Surjewala claimed if the Haryana and central government had read the set of instructions, then they would not be making “myopic and parochial” statements that more staff should be employed for school buses.

“All schools were asked to compulsorily follow the guidelines. These guidelines have been violated by the authorities of Ryan International School,” he alleged and demanded strict action against them.

“SC issues notice to Khattar government on CBI inquiry. After beating up parents and media, CM should demit arrogance and agree,” he tweeted.

Surjewala alleged that the Ryan management openly flouted these norms as there were no separate toilets meant for school staff, no identity cards were issued to the staff and their police verification was not done.

He alleged that a senior functionary of the Ryan management was a BJP Mahila morcha functionary and this could be a cause of inaction on the part of the Haryana government.

The Congress leader alleged that the guidelines to ensure safety and security of children were violated by the Ryan management and they should be punished as per law.

He also demanded that the guidelines be implemented within a specific time frame in all private and government schools to ensure security and safety of children.

Surjewala also claimed that the boundary wall of the school in Gurgaon was broken and empty liquor bottles were reportedly found inside the premises.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP governments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Haryana were “insensitive” towards child safety and referred to the deaths of children in hospitals. He also highlighted the gang-rape of a minor in Dumka in Jharkhand.

