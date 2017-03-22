Congress accuse BJP govt of pursuing ‘disruptive’ policies    

In regard to the changes made in the Finance Bill, the Congress accused BJP of pursuing “disruptive” policies. (File) In regard to the changes made in the Finance Bill, the Congress accused BJP of pursuing “disruptive” policies. (File)

Hitting out at the government for bringing changes in the Finance Bill, the Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP-led regime of pursuing “disruptive” policies and suffering from “indecision”. This government prefers to run as a “rampaging elephant” to impose its whims and fancies, Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha. Participating in the resumed debate on the Finance Bill, he said like many changes made in rules after demonetisation, now there are changes in the Finance Bill too. “You are proving that you are suffering from indecision,” he said. On Tuesday, the government introduced as many as 40 amendments to the Bill, including making Aadhaar compulsory while filing income tax returns.

While the Congress government pursued adoptive and persuasive policies, this government is pursuing “disruptive and coercive policies”, Chowdhury said. Responding to criticism that the erstwhile UPA regime had resorted to ‘tax terrorism’, Chowdhury wondered “in which parameter is it (the Finance Bill) different from tax terrorism”.

On the move to make Aadhaar number compulsory while filing income tax returns, Chowdhury asked whether the present infrastructure was ready for such a system and urged the government to make Aadhaar voluntary. Questioning the BJP over the proposal to write off loans of farmers in Uttar Pradesh, he wanted to know why the same was not extended to farmers in other states. It looks like the government is “doing such things whenever there are polls”.

BJP’s Nishikant Dubey urged the Congress not to mislead the people as the Opposition party questioned the GDP numbers. Taking a dig at the Congress, he said it wanted answers on surgical strikes as well as GDP numbers and also alleged that the previous regime had indulged in tax terrorism.

Ranjeet Ranjan (Cong) wanted to know what have the poor people received from the government “except for speeches and announcements”. She urged the government to look into corruption in sports in the country.

Abhishek Singh (BJP) said the Oppositon has been demoralised by the recent victories of the BJP in various elections, including the state polls.

The government should come out with a separate policy and allocation for the development of left-wing extremism affected areas, he added.

Shivkumar Udasi (BJP) claimed the government was working in a transparent and honest manner.

