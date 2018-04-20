Congratulations, end fast: Arvind Kejriwal to Swati Maliwal after Centre says will ensure death for child rapists

Arvind Kejriwal, who had visited Maliwal on Sunday, said everybody should now work for effective implementation of these law. (Express photo) Arvind Kejriwal, who had visited Maliwal on Sunday, said everybody should now work for effective implementation of these law. (Express photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday congratulated Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and asked her to end her hunger strike after the Centre reportedly informed the Supreme Court that it has initiated the process to amend the POCSO Act to ensure death penalty in child rape cases.

For the past ten days, Maliwal is on hunger strike at Delhi’s Azad Maidan in support of the death penalty to perpetrators in Kathua and Unnao rape incidents . “If PM Modi could implement demonetisation in a single night, then he could ensure a “system for women’s safety”, the DCW chief had said on the third day of her strike.

In the tweet, Kejriwal also said that they should now work for effective implementation of the law.

“Congratulations Swati. Jai Hind. You should now end the fast. We all should now work towards effective implementation of these laws and keep working towards rest of the demands,” he tweeted.

Congratulations @SwatiJaiHind U shud now end the fast. We all shud now work towards effective implementation of these laws and keep working towards rest of the demands. http://t.co/Ph9X3PQomg — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 20, 2018

The Centre submitted its report while responding to a PIL, which will further be heard on April 27.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal at the fast. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) DCW chief Swati Maliwal at the fast. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Maliwal has refused to end her strike despite medical warnings issued by doctors. “The police initially asked me to vacate the place. Now the DCP has come with entire police force with a false doctors’ report saying my life is in danger. But I can run for 5 km. They will forcibly pick me up in the night. They are not allowing me to consult a private doctor. What is the fear @narendramodi?” she had tweeted.

Also Read | Kathua, Unnao rape cases: Politicians to cook, fast against rape strikes a chord

Hundreds have been showing up every day to support Maliwal, fight with her and for themselves. Besides Kejriwal, who visited Maliwal on Sunday, several politicians including BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha, JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav and deputy CM Manish Sisodia have also called on the DCW chief since she sat in protest. Maliwal was also visited by the parents of the December 16 gangrape victim.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd