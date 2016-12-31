Cong works on building bridges among warring factions, families

Gurchet Singh Bhullar lost Khem Karan ticket to son Gurchet Singh Bhullar lost Khem Karan ticket to son

AMID CRIES of dissidence threatening to cost Congress dear in the upcoming Punjab polls following the announcement of candidates, the party has started working on striking a bonhomie among the warring factions. Following the efforts of several Congress leaders and family members, the Bhullar family of Khem Karan Assembly constituency may announce bonhomie in the new year. Former minister Gurchet Singh Bhullar had raised the banner of revolt along with elder son Anoop Singh Bhullar against younger son Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, the Khem Karan nominee.

Earlier, Gurchet had rejected the candidature of his younger son and shot off a letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, saying Sukhpal’s nomination had split the family as both his sons were contenders for the ticket. With this background, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh is learnt to have assigned his loyalist, Fatehgarh MLA Churian Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa to sort out the matter. Bajwa, sources said, took the help of several close relatives of the family to help sink differences among the Bhullars. “We will give you a good news soon. We have organised an Akhand Path at our residence on Friday. The bhog will be on Sunday and it happens to be my father’s 75th birthday,” Sukhpal told The Indian Express.

Sources in the Congress said they were working on getting the family campaign together so that the seat was not lost to family feud. In Gurdaspur Assembly constituency, where the candidate, Barinder Singh Pahra, was facing dissidence prompting Congress to consider reviewing the seat, Pahra and his family went to meet former Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa and offer an olive branch, on Thursday. Gurdaspur happens to be Bajwa’s home district. Sources said Bajwa was pushing for a Hindu face in Gurdaspur on the plea that all the other contestants there were Jat Sikhs. Fielding a Hindu candidate could help Congress by throwing up right caste combinations in the constituency was Bajwa’s argument. But as soon as Pahra was named candidate, he came back and put up posters in the constituency, mocking Bajwa. This upset Bajwa. Soon, a group of senior Congress leaders intervened and impressed upon Pahra to bury the hatchet with Bajwa and seek his blessings.

The rivalry between Bajwa and Pahra dates back to their fathers’ time. While Bajwas are dyed-in-wool Congressmen, Pahras were Akalis till a few years ago. It remains to be seen whether Bajwa extends his blessings to Pahra or not.

Deepa’s show of strength

While Congress is trying its best to curb dissidence, Rajinder Deepa, a strong contender from Sunam, held his show of strength in the area on Friday. Putting up an impressive show, Deepa announced that he had consulted his workers and would contest as an Independent if the ticket is not reviewed. Congress has named Daman Thind Bajwa as its candidate from Sunam. The seat is under consideration for review.