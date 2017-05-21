Congress workers try to self immolate alleging corruption in road projects

SIX CONGRESS workers attempted to set themselves on fire alleging corruption in road projects in Dhoraji town of Rajkot district on Saturday.

Dinesh Vora, president of Dhoraji town unit along with Aashish Jethva, Vikram Vaghasiya, Mohammedsha Fakir, Anwar Kureshi and Rafique Sandhi were taken into preventive custody and later released by a local court.

Vora had written to the Dhoraji SDM 10 days ago about the alleged corruption, seeking a probe by state vigilance commission. He had asked him to stop the payments of contractors and threatened that if action was not taken within 10 days, he and other Congress workers would commit suicide at Tran Darwaja.

Sticking to the threat, they assembled at the square around 11 am and tried to set themselves on fire. However, police managed to stop them and took them in preventive custody. Later, a local court ordered their release at 5:30 pm.

Conceding to the fact that town roads are in poor shape, Sanjay Mavani, president of BJP-led Dhoraji municipality, said: “We have recently issued tenders for road projects worth Rs14 crore. At present, metal-laying work is going on. So, where is the question of poor quality work?”

The bid to commit suicide en mass comes two days after the town observed a bandh to protest poor condition of roads.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now