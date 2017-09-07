Cong, SAD-BJP ruined Punjab: AAP

STATE UNIT chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bhagwant Mann Wednesday trageted the Congress and SAD-BJP, alleging that they were responsible for “ruining the state through their corruption and mismanagement over the past 25 years.” Addressing a political conference at Chhapar Mela, Mann alleged that these parties always made false promises to the people ahead of elections and never bothered to redress the basic problems of people after winning. Mann was the main speaker as leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira did not attend the conference.

Targetting CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Mann said he had cheated farmers and farm labourers by back-tracking from his promise of complete loan waiver and as a result there was a spurt in farmer suicides in the state. Dakha MLA Harvinder Singh Phoolka also addressed the gathering.

