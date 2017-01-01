Cong protest plan shows ideological bankruptcy: BJP

THE CONGRESS party’s planned month-long protest plan against demonetisation is against the probe in the VVIP chopper scam that has reached the “doorsteps” of its top leadership, and not against the move to take Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes out of circulation, BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said on Saturday.

“Its (Congress’s) planned protests against demonetisation are in fact against the VVIP chopper scam probe, which has reached the doorsteps of 10-Janpath,” he said, adding that the opposition party’s real intention is to pressure the Narendra Modi government into “diluting the investigation”. The government, however, will continue its policy of zero-tolerance against corruption, Sharma added.

“It only highlights ideological bankruptcy of the Congress that on one hand the party celebrates its 132nd foundation year, while on the other its vice-president levels untrue and baseless charges against the government every day,” Sharma said.