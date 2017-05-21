Cong-NCP targets Sena: ‘surrendered to BJP’

The Congress and NCP on Saturday targeted the Shiv Sena, alleging that it surrendered to the BJP on the proposed amendments in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Opposition’s ploy to create a wedge between the Shiv Sena and the BJP on GST did not go as planned as Sena ministers Subash Desai, Ramdas Kadam, Deepak Kesarkar and Eknath Shinde mended fences with the BJP by supporting the law.

The Opposition’s attempt to irk the Shiv Sena by mandating greater transparency in the financial audit for compensation given to civic bodies was in accordance to the BJP’s transparency plank.

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar accepted the suggestions of the Opposition to bring performance audit as a condition to allocate funds to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic bodies in the state.

At the special session that began on Saturday, politics dominated the GST debate with economics taking a back seat. Senior NCP leader and former finance minister Jayant Patil came up with one-liners to expose Shiv Sena’s alleged flip-flop on GST. He referred to Uddhav Thackeray’s public statement stating he would not allow the passage of GST as that would be detrimental to Mumbai following the abolition of octroi, which generated Rs 6,800 crore annually.

“How could Uddhav Thackeray agree to the compensation clause of eight percent increase instead of 14 percent?” Patil asked trying to pit the Sena against the BJP. “If the Centre is providing 14 percent revenue share as compensation for enforcing GST, why is the state government not giving the BMC run by Shiv Sena 14 percent?” he asked.

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said the decision to scrap local body tax in 2014 was a mindless exercise taken up by the BJP government to make electoral gains but it would incur financial losses to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore across the state.

In the state Legislative Council, Sunil Tatkare of the NCP said: “The taming of Shiv Sena by the BJP on GST is appalling and makes one wonder what happened to the roaring tiger?”

As taunts and teasers flew from the Congress and the NCP against the Sena, the ruling BJP maintained a studied silence, except a comment from Mungantiwar who said: “Your efforts to create split will not work. The Sena and BJP relations are like water, which cannot be divided.”

Officially, the Congress and the NCP leadership had reconciled that there would be no question challenging the GST that had been adopted by the central leadership of their parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The state government’s amendment in the GST clause making it mandatory to provide adequate compensation of Rs 7,200 crore to the BMC with 8 percent increase (compound interest) yearly had elicited consent from Uddhav Thackeray who had vetted the draft GST last week.

The state government has also made a provision of Rs 14,500 crore for the rest of the municipal councils across the state, which includes the BMC component of Rs 7,200 crore.

The high point of the special session was marked with Sena’s greater bonding with the BJP to fight the Congress-NCP. The development came a day after Thackeray at a Nashik public rally warned the BJP not to take them for granted.

Sena Industries Minister Subash Desai said: “The compensation provided by the state government is very good and would serve Mumbai’s interest.”

Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said the Opposition should mind its own business instead of trying to divide the Sena-BJP. “It will not work. Where is the question of surrender? If all the suggestions of the Sena have been accommodated in the GST, why should we complain?”

Shiv Sena youth wing president Aaditya Thackeray came to listen to the debate on GST at the Vidhan Bhawan. He listened to the entire session seated in the visitors’ gallery.

