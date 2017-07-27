Congress MLC plans ‘silent protest’ against NDA regime

“It will be a silent protest. It is against the vindictive politics of the NDA government, trying to tarnish the image of Rajiv Gandhi by raking up the Bofors issue,” Reddy, a former AICC secretary, told PTI. (Source: Express File Photo) “It will be a silent protest. It is against the vindictive politics of the NDA government, trying to tarnish the image of Rajiv Gandhi by raking up the Bofors issue,” Reddy, a former AICC secretary, told PTI. (Source: Express File Photo)

A Congress MLC from Telangana today said he would organise a ‘silent protest’ on August 9 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu against the NDA government’s attempts to “tarnish the image of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.”

The legislator, P Sudhkar Reddy, who leads the ‘Rajiv Jyoti Sadbhavana Yatra’ every year from Sriperumbudur to New Delhi, said the campaign this year would begin with a ‘silent protest’.

Reddy said that nearly 300 volunteers of the Rajiv Jyoti Sadbhavana Yatra would join the protest at Sriperumbudur, where Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by LTTE’s woman suicide bomber on May 21, 1991.

“It will be a silent protest. It is against the vindictive politics of the NDA government, trying to tarnish the image of Rajiv Gandhi by raking up the Bofors issue,” Reddy, a former AICC secretary, told PTI.

‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ was celebrated yesterday and the Army had appreciated the quality of Bofors arms in the Kargil war, he said.

The ‘jyoti’ (lamp), carried as part of the campaign, would be received in Delhi on August 26 by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice president Rahul Gandhi, Reddy added.

