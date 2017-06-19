Cong MLA Shakuntala Khatik denied anticipatory bail

Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik. (File/ANI) Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik. (File/ANI)

Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik, fearing arrest for allegedly provoking her supporters to torch a police station during farmers’ stir in Madhya Pradesh, was denied anticipatory bail today by a local court.

Karera additional sessions judge Sanjeev Jain dismissed Khatik’s anticipatory bail plea filed by her counsel P D Gupta.

Karera police in Shivpuri district had registered a case against the woman MLA and some others after a video purportedly showing the legislator instigating her supporters to torch a police station on June 8 went viral.

The video was shot when Khatik was leading a protest near Karera police station against the killing of farmers in police firing in Mandsaur.

During the protest, police had tried to douse a burning effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, drenching Khatik in the process.

The MLA had then held a dharna outside the police station. The video showed her asking her supporters to set the police station on fire.

The police registered a case against her and others for allegedly committing various penal offences including those of rioting and assaulting or using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

