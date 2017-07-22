Congress likely to replace Gujarat chief Solanki with Modhwadia

The party leadership has also summoned Solanki and other senior leaders to discuss the issue of cross-voting on Saturday. The party leadership has also summoned Solanki and other senior leaders to discuss the issue of cross-voting on Saturday.

The Congress high command is contemplating to remove Bharatsinh Solanki from the post of Gujarat party chief, a day after Presidential poll results showed cross-voting by some of its MLAs in favour of NDA’s candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Sources said Arjun Modhwadia is likely to return as Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president in a day or two. Also, the Congress is considering appointing Paresh Dhanani, a Patidar MLA from Amreli, as the leader of Opposition in the Assembly after its senior leader Shankersinh Vaghela Friday decided to quit all posts in the party, the sources said. The party is also set to replace chief whip Balwantsinh Rajput, considered a Vaghela loyalist, with Shailesh Parmar, they said.

The cross-voting has probably rattled Congress, which wants to keep its flock together ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on August 8. Modhwadia was summoned to Delhi by the party high command on Friday for “consultations”. He was to return to Ahmedabad in the evening, but he has been asked to stay in Delhi for one more day, the sources said.

The party leadership has also summoned Solanki and other senior leaders to discuss the issue of cross-voting on Saturday. The sources said the high command was “very much concerned” about the cross-voting, which might be repeated during the Rajya Sabha elections for three seats in the state.

A senior leader told The Indian Express that one of the reasons for cross-voting by at least eight was the “inaccessibility” of Solanki, who took over as state party chief in 2015.

