  Cong leader Patangrao Kadam hospitalised in Mumbai

Cong leader Patangrao Kadam hospitalised in Mumbai

“He (Patangrao Kadam) has been admitted with us and is stable,” the official said, declining to comment on the line of treatment.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: March 4, 2018 12:58 pm
Patangrao Kadam, Patangrao Kadam hospitalised, congress mumbai, maharashtra, lilavati hospital, indian express Patangrao Kadam at a rally in Sangli. (Express photo by Hansaraj Patil)
Politician Patangrao Kadam has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital. The Congress leader from Maharashtra has been seeking treatment since few days, a hospital official confirmed. "He has been admitted with us and is stable," the official said, declining to comment on the line of treatment.

