Cong leader Patangrao Kadam hospitalised in Mumbai

Patangrao Kadam at a rally in Sangli. (Express photo by Hansaraj Patil) Patangrao Kadam at a rally in Sangli. (Express photo by Hansaraj Patil)

Politician Patangrao Kadam has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital. The Congress leader from Maharashtra has been seeking treatment since few days, a hospital official confirmed. “He has been admitted with us and is stable,” the official said, declining to comment on the line of treatment.

