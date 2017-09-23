Cong hears ‘whisper’: EVMs for UP polls to be used in Gujarat

The party also wants CCTV cameras to be installed in all polling booths to record the movement of personnel and persons during the election process. (Representational image) The party also wants CCTV cameras to be installed in all polling booths to record the movement of personnel and persons during the election process. (Representational image)

The Congress on Friday told the Election Commission that there is a “whisper in the public domain” that the electronic voting machines sent for the elections in Gujarat are the same as those used in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

The party also asked the poll panel to come out with a series of steps to ensure free and fair elections, including barring officers facing disciplinary proceedings or inquiries from being posted in any district after the election notification is issued.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by Ahmed Patel and Madhusudan Mistry met the Election Commission and conveyed the party’s concerns regarding the EVMs.

They asked the poll panel to clarify whether VVPAT machines would be used in all Assembly segments in Gujarat. The party also wants CCTV cameras to be installed in all polling booths to record the movement of personnel and persons during the election process.

The Congress asked the Election Commission to issue advertisements to inform people about the “right of the voter to object to the wrong recording of vote or wrong printing or any kind of manipulation or tampering with the VVPAT”, increase from 7 to 13 seconds the duration during which the paper trail is visible to the voter and identification of VVPAT machines and paper trail collection boxes with a unique serial number.

It also demanded that the paper trail and the video recording of it be preserved for 120 days. Arguing that the impression on the paper trail does not last for more than 20 days, the Congress asked the poll panel to use high-quality printers in order to avoid any kind of vulnerability and manipulation in the paper trail.

