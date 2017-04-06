Conflict of interest charge: Tej Pratap threatens Sushil Modi with defamation suit

Bihar environment and forest minister Tej Pratap Yadav. (File photo) Bihar environment and forest minister Tej Pratap Yadav. (File photo)

A day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad defended him over allegations of conflict of interest, the Bihar environment and forest minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday accused the opposition BJP of running a smear campaign against his family and threatened to file a defamation suit against BJP legislature party leader Sushil Modi.

The minister is accused of using his influence to get the Patna zoo authorities to award a Rs 90-lakh contract for earth filling work and construction of pathways to a company that ferried soil from a proposed mall site owned by a firm in which the minister, his siblings and mother are shareholders.

Stating that his department was ready to answer all questions of the media and the Opposition, Yadav said, “Sushil Modi has a habit of making baseless allegations. Politics of lies would not hold for a long time”.

Modi had brought conflict of interest allegations against Tej Pratap demanded a probe into the matter.

Patna zoo director Nand Kishore said that M S Enterprise, which was awarded the contract, had informed zoo authorities that it lifted soil from six spots, which do not include the shopping mall site.

The zoo director added that that all norms were followed in giving the contract to M S Enterprise, owned by one Virendra Yadav of Rupaspur in Patna.

Responding to Tej Pratap’s comments, BJP leader Sushil Modi said: “I am not afraid of legal notices. It is my duty to raise questions. Till date, people did not know that Lalu Prasad’s family is building Bihar’s biggest mall. The soil episode brought this fact into public domain. I simply want to know if a tender was floated for the purchase of soil. If it was, who were the bidders? Also, did the Patna zoo need to buy soil? The argument of four-feet pathways, it seems, is being used to forcibly justify the purchase of soil.”

Meanwhile, after RJD chief Lalu Prasad said on Tuesday that he would offer free dung to Patna zoo, a truck was seen taking dung from Prasad’s 10, Circular Road, residence to the zoo on Wednesday.

