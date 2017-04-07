Conflict of interest charge: Bihar govt asks zoo to explain soil purchase

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI photo/File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI photo/File)

The Bihar government on Thursday told the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park to explain its soil purchase process under which a local company was given a contract for earth-filling work.

The company, MS Enterprise, owned by Virendra Yadav, allegedly bought soil from the site of an upcomimg Danapur mall in which RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family are shareholders.

The Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, better known as the Patna zoo, is under the charge of Lalu’s minister-son Tej Pratap Yadav.

The company was given a Rs 90-lakh soil-filling contract, which some have cited as conflict of interest against Tej Pratap.

Bihar Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh asked the zoo director, Nand Kishore, to produce all relevant papers and orders through which soil worth Rs 90 lakh, including the price of ferrying soil, was purchased.

The chief secretary also sought to know under which head of the budget the soil was purchased.

Although no government probe has been ordered, the chief secretary’s order has caused concern in RJD circles. A section in the JD(U) is in favour of a probe.

Nand Kishore said all norms had been followed. He added the mall was not among the six sites identified by the contractor to fetch soil from.

Environment and Forest Minister Tej Pratap took a swipe at the media, saying: “Now even the contractor has denied lifting soil from the mall site. The media seems to have gone into a shell after the revelation of the truth.”

BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi, however, demanded probe by an all-party committee.

“If Lalu Prasad is so sure about his minister-son following all norms, let an all-party committee probe it. Let experts say if the soil from the mall site matches the soil dumped at the zoo. It is easy to engage a third party to hoodwink a probe. This episode has established that the Lalu family owns the mall.”

