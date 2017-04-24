‘Conflict of interest’: Change Rana Gurjeet’s portfolio, demands AAP

AAP said that if Punjab government’s plan to sell electricity to Pakistan works out then it will directly benefit the private electricity producing firms. (Representational Image) AAP said that if Punjab government’s plan to sell electricity to Pakistan works out then it will directly benefit the private electricity producing firms. (Representational Image)

Raising the issue of “conflict of interest,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh must change the portfolio of Power Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh as a firm owned by him sells power to Punjab State Power Supply Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

In a statement issued at Chandigarh Sunday, Leader of Opposition HS Phoolka said that Rana is the co-founder of Rana Sugar limited and the company sells electricity to PSPCL which makes it a clear case of conflict of interest. He said that being a minister, Rana is controlling PSPCL that purchases electricity from his own firm.

Phoolka said that Rana Sugar Limited generates 34 megawatts electricity out of which 20 megawatts is being sold to PSPCL and Rana and his wife are the largest shareholders in the firm.

Demanding that the portfolio of Rana should be changed immediately, the AAP leader said that if Punjab government’s plan to sell electricity to Pakistan works out then it will directly benefit the private electricity producing firms including Rana Sugar limited owned by the minister.

Reacting to the statement, Rana Gurjeet told The Indian Express that while Phoolka had every right as the Leader of Opposition to bring any issue to the notice of the Chief Minister, it is incorrect to say that any conflict of interest arose from him being a shareholder in the firm. “Had I acquired an interest in the firm after becoming a shareholder then things would have been different, but my family has run this business since the days of militancy in early 1990s when I was not even in politics. Therefore, it is wrong to say that I am accruing any benefit from it. In fact, Phoolka should be happy that the power minister knows something about power generation and can do his bit to bring PSPCL out of the red,” he said.

