Conference to celebrate 350 years of legacy of Guru Gobind Singh

The conference on Guru Gobind Singh and his legacy is scheduled to be addressed by top experts, including Indian Ambassador to US Navtej Sarna. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The conference on Guru Gobind Singh and his legacy is scheduled to be addressed by top experts, including Indian Ambassador to US Navtej Sarna. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

To celebrate the 350 years of legacy of Guru Gobind Singh, the Smithsonian Institute in association with Indian Embassy has announced to host a conference and a concert next month. The conference on Guru Gobind Singh and his legacy is scheduled to be addressed by top experts, including Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna.

Other speakers at the conference to be held at the prestigious Ronald Regan building are author Nikky-Guninder Kaur Singh, producer of Sikh Musical Heritage Jasvir Kaur Rababan, and Sonia Dhami, executive director of the Sikh Foundation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App