Conference on ethics in clinical research to be held in Delhi

AIIMS, New Delhi.

More than 500 national and international delegates from 28 member countries will attend the 17th Forum for Ethics Review Committees in Asia-Pacific International Conference to be held here from tomorrow.

The national FERCI conference is being sponsored by AIIMS in collaboration with Fortis Escorts, Batra hospital and Strategic Initiative for Developing Capacity in Ethical Review.

The conference will be held from November 20-22 and is being organised under the chairmanship of Upendra Kaul, chairman of the Batra Heart Centre.

Ethics in human clinical research is essential for protecting the interests of subjects. The human right violations committed by Nazis by experimenting on prisoners during World War II are well known, Kaul said.

After the Nuremberg holocaust, the Allies established the Nuremberg Code to support the concept that the voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential and it was followed by the Declaration of Helsinki in 1964 for protection of people in research, Kaul said.

“It is in the same spirit and direction that the Forum for Ethics Review Committees in Asia-Pacific (FERCAP) was conceived in 2000, an initiative undertaken by the WHO TDR. The Forum for Ethics Review Committees in India (FERCI) was formed as an Indian Chapter of the FERCAP in 2002,” he said.

