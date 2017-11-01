Conductor suspended for criticising Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, state transport body

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo)

A conductor working with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been suspended after he allegedly criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Corporation on social media. D Sanjeev, attached to Nizamabad-I bus depot, had also allegedly made adverse comments against the home minister, transport minister and officials of the TSRTC.

A senior TSRTC official on Wednesday said that Sanjeev had been asked to give an explanation in this regard last month.

Sajeev had said in his posts that funds announced for the TSRTC were not released, and promises made to its employees during elections were not kept. "There is a mechanism in the Corporation for conveying employees’ grievance to the management. Without availing this system, Sanjeev posted certain comments on social media, tarnishing the Corporation’s image. A preliminary enquiry was conducted and it was prima facie found that he had violated ‘Conduct Regulations’ of the Corporation," the official said.

He was suspended as per the TSRTC Employees (Classification), Control and Appeal Regulation pending further disciplinary action, said the suspension order, issued by the depot manager on October 30. "Detailed enquiry will be conducted in the matter," the TSRTC official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App