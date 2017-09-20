Condom hoardings brought down in Surat after protest

Google Maps Google Maps

The hoardings of a condom company, featuring actress Sunny Leone, were pulled down in Surat on Tuesday after protests by various saffron outfits, including Bharatiya Gau Raksha Samithi, who said the advertisement hurt their religious sentiments.

The Manforce hoardings with a tagline in Gujarati — “Aa Navratrie Ramo Parantu Prem Thi (This Navratri, play, but with love)” — were set up at four different locations in Surat, including Udhna, Athwalines, Varachha and Majuragate, on Monday.

Bhartiya Gauraksha Manch president Dharmesh Gami lodged a police complaint against the hoardings being set up. Later, all the hoardings were brought down on the orders of Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma. “… it should not have been linked with religious festivals. We had also received complaints from the public,” said Sharma.

