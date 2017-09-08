Concrete conditions have changed, so our alignment will accordingly change, says Sitaram Yechury

general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said the party’s analysis and alignment would change according to the changed situation. (File Photo) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said the party’s analysis and alignment would change according to the changed situation. (File Photo)

Less Than a year before the next triennial national conclave of the CPM, the debate on whether to continue, alter or nuance the political tactical line is back in the party. It is also time to identify who is the main adversary — the BJP or Congress. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said the party’s analysis and alignment would change according to the changed situation.

In 2015, at its Visakhapatnam congress, the political line worked out by the party said the “main direction of our attack should be against the BJP when it is in power but this cannot mean having an electoral understanding with the Congress”. The no-alliance-with-Congress line had been rankling the West Bengal CPM, which is facing a crisis in the state.

The CPM had also concluded in 2015 that electoral tactics should be dovetailed with the primacy of building the Left and democratic front and that there was no basis for forging an alliance with regional parties at the national level. The party had said that it was alright to have electoral adjustments with non-Left secular parties in states wherever required.

Many opposition leaders are now calling for a national alliance against the BJP for the 2019 elections.

The CPM is gearing up to have a re-look at the political tactical line following the BJP’s continuous victory march and the West Bengal unit’s push for an electoral collaboration with the Congress.

The CPM politburo, which met here on Wednesday and Thursday, began preparations for the next conclave — the Hyderabad party congress. Yechury is learnt to have placed before the politburo an outline of the political resolution to be adopted.

Former general secretary Prakash Karat had been opposed to any understanding with the Congress, even if the CPM were to consider the BJP as its main adversary. But Yechury told reporters after the politburo meeting that concrete conditions had changed since the 2015 party Congress.

Asked whether there would be changes in the political tactical line in the next party congress, Yechury said, “The tactical line by definition is on the basis of concrete conditions. The concrete conditions have changed since 2015 to (April) 2018 when we will meet again. So the basic essential element of Marxism is concrete analysis of concrete conditions. Conditions have changed, so our analysis and our alignment will accordingly change.”

Yechury also said the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh and the activities of cow vigilantes are expressions of fascistic trends, and demanded a ban on gau rakshaks and private armies. Fascistic trends are growing and need to be fought, he added.

