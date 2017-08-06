Conclusive proof that Haq was Islamic State member: Rajasthan ATS

Haq, a resident of Chennai, was intercepted in February while he was allegedly smuggling gold from Myanmar and entered the Northeast by road. Haq, a resident of Chennai, was intercepted in February while he was allegedly smuggling gold from Myanmar and entered the Northeast by road.

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad on Saturday said they have “conclusive evidence” that Mohammad Iqbal alias Travel Haq (32), who was arrested this February, sent money to the Islamic State (IS) and was its member.

The ATS filed a challan against Haq at the Jaipur district and sessions court on Saturday under Sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.), 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), 39 (support given to a terrorist organisation) and 40 (raising fund for a terrorist organisation) of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Rajasthan ATS chief Umesh Mishra said.

Haq, a resident of Chennai, was intercepted in February while he was allegedly smuggling gold from Myanmar and entered the Northeast by road. He was intercepted by the DRI with 20 gold bricks weighing 3.5 kg. “Haq is accused of sending money to IS and its fighters in Syria through Dubai based Jameel Ahmed,” ATS officials said.

“There is conclusive proof that Haq is an IS member, collected money for terrorist activities, conspired in running terrorist activities and supported the said terrorist organisation,” the ATS said in a statement.

