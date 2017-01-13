Concerns on judiciary will be addressed soon: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

A DAY after Chief Justice of India J S Khehar expressed concern over judicial work being affected by shortage of judges, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Thursday hoped that concerns regarding appointments and infrastructure would be addressed expeditiously.

“I can tell you now that with the leadership of Justice Khehar as the new Chief Justice, we will be able to work together in a very meaningful way to address the concerns in judiciary, to expedite appointments, to ensure people of merit are appointed and also overall reinforce infrastructure needed for justice delivery,” he said at a conference on judicial reforms. Citing figures, he said the Centre was committed to increasing judiciary’s strength. “In terms of fundamental duties, justice delivery is integral to good governance. Therefore, justice delivery has to be faster, expeditious and also to be delivered in the spirit of integrity and accountability.”