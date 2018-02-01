‘Concerned’ over rape of infant, SC asks two AIIMS doctors to visit her

A bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said “we are more concerned about the health of the infant”, and directed that the two doctors decide whether the child needs to be shifted to AIIMS for better care. A bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said “we are more concerned about the health of the infant”, and directed that the two doctors decide whether the child needs to be shifted to AIIMS for better care.

Voicing concern over the condition of an eight-month-old baby who was allegedly raped by her cousin in Shakurpur Basti on January 28, the Supreme Court Wednesday directed that two doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) be sent to the hospital where the infant was recuperating to assess condition.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said “we are more concerned about the health of the infant”, and directed that the two doctors decide whether the child needs to be shifted to AIIMS for better care.

“We direct that two competent doctors from AIIMS shall go along with special ambulance to the hospital and, thereafter, take a decision whether the child can be shifted to AIIMS. For the said purpose, we leave it to the two doctors, who are the experts in the field, but the doctors must appreciate the concern expressed by this court… In case they decide that the child should be shifted, they shall shift the child immediately to AIIMS under their personal supervision,” the bench said.

It added that the secretary or any other person in-charge of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority must accompany the doctors and that “they should submit a report before this court by tomorrow (Thursday)”.

The court said it was hopeful “that the parents of the child shall fully cooperate” with them in the matter.

