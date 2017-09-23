Concerned about safety issues, PMC to undertake technical audit of bridges, flyovers

The old Sangam bridge on Mutha river is among the ones that will be ‘audited’. Express The old Sangam bridge on Mutha river is among the ones that will be ‘audited’. Express

As reports about bridges being washed away or damaged during the monsoon pour in from across the state, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has undertaken the inspection, testing and technical audit of old bridges, flyovers and railway overbridges (ROBs) in the civic jurisdiction.

The PMC has divided the bridges into two categories — Heritage bridges that were constructed before 1952, and those built after 1952.

The bridges include Bund-Garden river bridge on Mula-Mutha river, Holkar Old river bridge on Mula river, Bopodi Old river bridge on Mula river, Aundh-Wakad river bridge on Mula river, old Sangam river bridge on Mutha river, Bhide river bridge on Mutha river, Sawarkar flyover at Paud Road, Neelam Talkies flyover, Hadapsar Kirloskar Numatic railway flyover, Sadhu Vaswani ROB, Koregaon Park Alankar Talkies railway flyover, Sancheti railway flyover, and old Prince Agakhan flyover near the old Residency Club.

“Earlier, the PMC had conducted the technical audit of 18 bridges, and taken up repair and restoration work. Now, we are in process of appointing a consultant for the audit of old bridges, flyover and ROBs that are more than 25 years old,” said PMC Chief Engineer Srinivas Bonala.

He said the exercise will help maintain the bridges and make them safer for use by undertaking necessary repair works. The inspection of bridges would include analysing the protection work, foundation and flooring, sub-structure, superstructure, expansion joints, railing and approach road.

The agency will have to submit the report with details, along with a timeframe by which the bridges have to be repaired or rehabilitated.

“The PMC does not have complete detail plans of some of the old bridges, so the technical audit would involve fresh documents made with the latest technological tools. This will help the PMC maintain the bridges in the future,” said Bonala.

For bridges constructed after 1952, it is necessary to observe the cracks, deflection, and surface deteriorations in the sub-structure and also in the concrete. If any repairs have been done in the past, the repair spots have to be observed, and reports prepared on how they are holding up.

“Based on the results of various tests, the consultant should prepare a repair and rehabilitation scheme, and furnish an estimate for the same,” he said, adding that the PMC has also asked for an audit of concrete bridges that were constructed and opened to traffic before 2003. Bridges constructed after 2003, which have “developed distresses”, may also be inspected, said the PMC official.

