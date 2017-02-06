Concern over BHU authority’s ‘high-handedness’ raised in Rajya Sabha

Banaras Hindu University (Express Archives) Banaras Hindu University (Express Archives)

Members in Rajya Sabha Monday expressed concern over India’s premier university Banaras Hindu University (BHU) imposing restrictions on eating non-vegetarian food and using internet in hostels, saying it reflected the “high- handed” attitude against students in central universities.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Ali Anwar Ansari (JDU) said nine students, who demanded round-the-clock access to the cyber library a year ago, were suspended by BHU and had sat on protest dharna. FIRs were lodged against the students who had protested against the vice chancellor denying permission to the cyber library when two groups of students clashed on the university campus, he alleged.

While boys can eat non-vegetarian food in the hostels, girls are barred from doing so, Ansari said, listing out the restrictions placed on girls including returning to the hostel by 8 pm and banning the use of mobile phones after 9 pm.

Internet access is allowed for boys for 24 hours a day but girls are barred from the same, Ansari alleged, saying the university’s orders were “Trump-like”. He said similar high-handedness was also being witnessed in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where 15 students were suspended for protests.

Students at JNU are protesting against the University Grants Commission (UGC) notification on PhD admissions being based on performance in interviews only, without giving weightage to written exams.

While Tapan Sen (CPI-M) said central universities are new grounds for “experiments”, Sharad Yadav (JDU) said the government should seriously take note of the arbitrary rule changes. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the government does not interfere in day-to-day functioning of universities and the issue should not be politicised.

He said if there is any specific incident, it can be brought to the notice of the government and the concerned minister will be intimated.

Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien said Ansari has raised a specific issue and that the Human Resource Department (HRD) minister should see if there is any discrimination.

Anand Sharma (Congress) said this was not a small matter and the concerns should be conveyed to the HRD minister. He added that the autonomy of the central universities should be protected.