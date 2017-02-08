Two-day workshop on android application development held

The Computer Science and Applications department at MCM DAV College for Women in Sector 36 organised a two-day workshop on ‘Android Application Development’ under the aegis of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyaan (RUSA). In the inaugural session, key speaker Prof Anu Gupta, Department of Computer Science and Applications, PU spoke on ‘Introduction to Mobile App Development’ and also elucidated the role of Android in mobile industry.

Experts during the workshop enlightened the participants about Android Operating System and Android Studio. Participants were taught the nuances of developing their own apps, deploying them on to phone and downloading Android App to Playstore.

Lauding the initiative of the department to keep the students abreast of the latest technical know-how, Principal Dr Nisha Bhargava highlighted the importance of such workshops in honing the skills of the students and equipping them with the expertise to face competition, thereby enhancing their employability.