Complicity on part of Haryana govt with the agitators? High Court to examine

A week after the Punjab and Haryana High Court started monitoring law and order situation in Punjab and Haryana ahead of the Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict, the questions it listed on Tuesday for consideration and examination include whether there was a complicity “on part of the State of Haryana with the agitators” and under what conditions would a PIL be maintainable in law and order situations.

The High Court, in the latest order on the public interest litigation through which it has been monitoring the situation, has said the maintenance of law and order and public order should always be the “first and prime-most consideration” of any law enforcing agency and the morale of the police and law enforcing agencies “should always remain high” during agitations like the one witnessed in Panchkula last week.

“There has been a feeling amongst the police forces that even though they were in a position to control a particular situation, effective orders for use of force were not given or were not timely given,” the full bench of the High Court comprising Justice S S Saron, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Avneesh Jhingan has said.

The PIL had sought judicial intervention on law and order situation in Haryana’s Panchkula in view of the mobilisation of Dera followers there.

The HC has recorded listed eight questions for consideration. The questions have been noted in view of the different views put forth by bar members on how the crowd was managed in Panchkula last week — with some supporting the hard action taken by forces and some saying water cannons and rubber bullets should have been used.

“It is to be noticed that in a mob of this nature which had gathered at Panchkula it has generally been seen and found that there is no effective use of force by the police authorities in managing such mob. The question whether they are liable to adopt and use full force or exercise restraint with minimum force would in fact depend upon the facts and circumstances of each case situation,” the High Court bench has said.

Question raised

# In what situations should the police and law enforcing agencies use it full force and when should minimum force with rubber bullets, water cannons etc. should be used?

# What would be the scope of jurisdiction of this Court in exercise of powers under Article 226 to determine the compensation payable for the damages, directly or indirectly, to the public at large and the private property on account of acts of violence and arson in Panchkula and other parts of the States of Punjab and Haryana?,” one of the questions in the order reads.

# Whether compensation amount can be recovered from the agitators – “where there are clear and unequivocal circumstances, which show that the violence, rioting and arson etc. had been carried out by a particular group, organization, sect, religious body, political parties etc?

# Whether the compensation recovery would also “include expenses incurred in damage to public and private properties, harassment, costs and the arrangements for mobilization of security forces and the actual security operations?

# Whether the State of Haryana has failed to perform its duty in preventing mass gathering of crowd in Panchkula and other parts of state.

# Whether Dera Sacha Sauda which has been restrained from alienating and selling its properties is not liable to furnish during the pendency of the case adequate surety for the payment of compensation and damages unless it is absolved?

