Completing six months incarceration, Justice Karnan to publish his controversial orders against SC judges as a book

Justice C.S. Karnan was sentenced to six months of imprisonment by the Supreme Court on July 4, 2017. (File Photo) Justice C.S. Karnan was sentenced to six months of imprisonment by the Supreme Court on July 4, 2017. (File Photo)

With hardly a month left for the release of Justice (retd) C S Karnan, former judge of Kolkata high court, from the Kolkata prison, his close aide said the retired judge has decided to publish his controversial orders against the judiciary as a book.

A day after meeting Justice Karnan at the Kolkata prison, Peter Ramesh Kumar who also acted as the spokesperson of the judge, said Justice Karnan has decided to compile all his 22 orders, many of them were termed illegal later, against senior judges of Supreme Court to publish as a book along with his autobiography.

“We had a meeting that lasted for two hours. He said he wants to send out a strong message that he will not surrender before a corrupt system, he decided to publish all his controversial orders,” said Kumar, who claimed that Karnan is in the final stage of writing his autobiography.

Justice Karnan is expected to come out on December 10, when his conviction ends.

It was on May 9, the Supreme Court awarded him six months imprisonment. Justice Karnan, who disappeared from Chennai after meeting the media after the Supreme Court judgement, was in different hide outs until he was picked up by police from a guest house near Coimbatore on June 20.

His close aide Kumar, who himself had faced an unprecedented Madras HC order in February 2016 that sentenced him to six months of simple imprisonment, disqualification from his lawyer job and a fine of Rs 2,000 for barging into a court chamber and disrupting court proceedings, said his meeting on Thursday was following a call from the retired judge.

“He sounded happy in the prison. Only difference is that he lost some 10 kgs weight on the jail food diet. He had so many guests from the Supreme Court as well as senior lawyers from Kolkata high court and few other states in the last five months. He said he is lodged in a block built in the memory of Subhas Chandra Bose, where people like Jyoti Basu have had jail terms,” Kumar said.

According to him, Justice Karnan has formed a committee of his trusted aides, mostly lawyers who worked with him in Chennai, to speed up the book project. “He wants to take on those Supreme Court judges who punished him for questioning the corrupt,” said Kumar.

It was a seven-judge bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India JS Khehar which found him guilty of contempt of SC, judiciary and judicial process and punished him with six month jail, hardly a month before his retirement.

Justice Karnan, who faced many corruption allegations during his controversial career in Madras HC, was also seen playing his dalit background when he was targeted by the top judiciary.

What made him the most controversial judge ever in the history of independent India was his self-styled orders, dozens of them, some of them released on his personal letter heads, against senior most judges of SC and Madras HC.

It was his controversial nature that forced SC to transfer him to Kolkata HC amidst many allegations. He was also known for challenging, allegedly abusing and threatening, Chief Justices and colleagues in Madras HC. Karnan’s controversial acts in Madras HC includes a threat of contempt of court proceedings he raised against the then CJ of Madras HC Sanjay K Kaul.

In early May, days before he was sentenced to prison, a seven-judge SC bench led by CJI Khehar ordered him to be medically examined by a board of doctors in Kolkata as they wondered whether Justice Karnan was “feigning mental imbalance.”

The controversial remark and order by SC was following an order issued by Justice Karnan of Kolkata high court directing CJI Khehar and seven SC judges to appear before him in Kolkata on May 1, 2017. And a week later, SC’s order sentencing him to jail was controversial and surprising for many reasons including that it had barred media from reporting Justice Karnan’s statements in future.

