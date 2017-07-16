Completing one year in office, Pema Khandu launches drive against corruption

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, who had come to power exactly one year ago following a series of fast-changing political episodes, has launched a campaign to root out corruption in the state by asking senior government officers to compulsorily sensitize the citizens against it.

The state vigilance department on Sunday issued a notification directing all the Principal Secretaries, DGP, Commissioners, Secretaries, Deputy Commisioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Directors, CEOs and heads of departments to put up display boards outside all government offices asking the people not to pay bribes and to inform appropriate officials about officials asking for bribes.

The display boards would have names and contact numbers of several officers in the state vigilance department as well as the district and local police, a press release quoting the chief minister’s directive, said on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh has a history of corruption in various government departments, with a scandal in the state’s public distribution system (PDS) involving several hundred crores of rupees leading to the arrest of several senior officers apart from former chief minister Gegong Apang.

