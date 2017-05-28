Completed work without excuses… across party lines: Nitin Gadkari

I HAVE got more than I deserve. I never cared about speaking good words and always spoke my mind. Whatever work I took up, I completed without making any excuses and I did it for all, cutting across party lines. But now I feel tired, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Transport and Shipping Minister, in response to the grand felicitation function organised by his friends and supporters at the Kasturchand park in Mumbai on his 61st birthday on Saturday.

Addressing a large gathering at the Kasturchand park in the presence of several stalwarts from various political parties, Gadkari credited the “Maharashtra’s political culture of tolerance and mutual respect irrespective of political ideology, enriched by the likes of Yashwantrao Chavan and Sharad Pawar” as the guiding spirit behind his political journey. And to be sure, Gadkari also mentioned about his RSS and ABVP background and his struggle from being a student activist who pasted posters and canvassed in cycle rickshaw to be his original inspiration.

Among the invitees were NCP supremo and Gadkari’s political guru of sorts Sharad Pawar, former minister Praful Patel, former chief minister and Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, another former CM Narayan Rane, Republican Party faction leaders Ramdas Athawale, Jogendra Kawade and Sulekha Kumbhare and Maharashtra Gomantak Party leader Sudhir Dhavlikar.

