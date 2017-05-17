Complete rejuvenation work of Dravyavati project by Aug 15, 2018: Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Express Photo/File) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Express Photo/File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday directed officials to complete rejuvenation work of the Dravyavati project by August 15, 2018. “Remove all hurdles on priority basis that restrict Dravyavati project and expedite the work of taking necessary environmental clearance for its second phase,” she said during a review meeting of the project.

Dravyavati is currently a nullah and the chief minister has directed officials that its rejuvenation work be carried out so that it can be converted into a river. It will be a one-of-its-kind project in the country.

“A sewage treatment plant to clean 170 MLD water, walkway, jogging park, eco-park, sitting area, and check dams are the plans that will bring back its lost glory,” Raje said.

She said the project will have a botanical garden similar on the lines of the garden in Singapore. The park will be customised considering the local climate.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now